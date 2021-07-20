Mikolas (forearm) threw 60 pitches of live batting practice Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The righty also threw 30 warmup pitches, so he threw roughly 90 in total. Mikolas said he focused more on recapturing the feel for his pitches rather than throwing with full intensity. Assuming he recovers well in the next couple days, Mikolas should be ready to start a lengthy rehab assignment.
