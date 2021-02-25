Mikolas threw his first bullpen of camp Thursday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Mikolas missed all of last season while recovering from surgery on his right flexor tendon, a procedure he underwent in late July. Previous reports indicated the Cardinals expected him to go through a normal spring training, and it appears that he is indeed on track for one so far.
