Mikolas (forearm) threw live batting practice Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Mikolas resumed throwing bullpens earlier in July, and he progressed to facing live hitters Friday. If he feels good following his throwing session in which he faced three hitters, the right-hander could be on track to begin a rehab assignment sometime in late July.
