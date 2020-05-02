Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Throws pair of bullpens
Mikolas (forearm) has recently thrown two bullpen sessions of "light" intensity, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
This is the latest positive report on Mikolas' progress from a right forearm strain, as he continues to benefit from the unexpected downtime afforded by the suspension of spring training. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirms Mikolas should be ready for a regular season that begins anytime after June 1, a timeline that appears highly likely if there is to be a 2020 campaign.
