Mikolas (11-12) took the loss against Cincinnati on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters over six innings.

Mikolas was stung by the long ball in the contest, as solo homers by Nick Senzel and Aristides Aquino accounted for two of the three runs against him. The right-hander still managed to get through six frames and notch a quality start, but a lack of run support behind him resulted in his 12th loss. Mikolas is tied for sixth in the league with 20 quality starts on the campaign, but he's also been blown up multiple times, resulting in a middle-of-the-road 3.46 ERA through 30 outings.