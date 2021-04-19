Mikolas (shoulder) threw a simulated game Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Mikolas threw an aggressive bullpen session earlier in the week, and he faced hitters Sunday for the first time since he sustained his shoulder injury Feb. 25. The right-hander threw fastballs and changeups during Sunday's simulated game and reportedly felt good afterward. Mikolas will likely throw a live batting practice in the near future that incorporates more breaking balls and could progress to a more traditional rehab process afterward.
