Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Tosses four innings in no-decision
Mikolas allowed three runs on six hits and two walks in four innings on Sunday, taking the no-decision in the victory over Cincinnati. He struck out just two batters.
Mikolas needed 85 pitches to finish off four innings despite allowing just three baserunners in the first three innings. However, the 29-year-old barely finished the fourth inning, allowing five hits and all three runs during the nightmare inning. He finishes off the first half with a 2.79 ERA and 83:20 K:BB in 119.1 innings. Mikolas will take on the Cubs in Chicago next Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Won't be active in ASG, starting Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Gets 10th win of season•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Earns win despite four walks•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Takes third loss despite allowing just one run•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Earns win in strong start•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Falls victim to slow start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...