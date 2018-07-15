Mikolas allowed three runs on six hits and two walks in four innings on Sunday, taking the no-decision in the victory over Cincinnati. He struck out just two batters.

Mikolas needed 85 pitches to finish off four innings despite allowing just three baserunners in the first three innings. However, the 29-year-old barely finished the fourth inning, allowing five hits and all three runs during the nightmare inning. He finishes off the first half with a 2.79 ERA and 83:20 K:BB in 119.1 innings. Mikolas will take on the Cubs in Chicago next Sunday.