Mikolas (4-1) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three hits and one walk over eight scoreless innings against the Royals. He struck out 10.

Mikolas turned in his second straight shutout start, moving to 20.1 consecutive innings without allowing a run. The 34-year-old also matched his career-high in strikeouts Tuesday, fanning 10 batters to pick up his fourth win. Through 12 starts (69.2 innings), Mikolas owns a 3.75 ERA and 1.29 WHIP to pair with a 3.87 K/BB. Mikolas' next start is tentatively projected to come against the Rangers, who lead MLB in runs per game with 6.3.