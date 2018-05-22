Mikolas (6-0) allowed just four hits and a walk and struck out nine in a complete game shutout win Monday over the Royals.

Mikolas was just about perfect, as he didn't allow a single extra-base hit, eliminated two of his five baserunners via double plays and tossed an efficient 77 strikes in 109 pitches. His slider in particular was vicious, as it induced nine outs in play and five swinging strikes. It's an incredible breaking pitch, as Mikolas throws it hard enough (89.7 mph average) to use it as a primary pitch -- he threw nearly as many sliders (41) as fastballs (48). Mikolas owns a stellar 2.24 ERA and will look to keep his breakout season going Sunday against Pittsburgh.