Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Tosses six innings in no-decision
Mikolas did not factor into the decision against the Padres on Sunday, completing six innings and giving up three runs on eight hits while striking out four.
Mikolas fell behind after serving up a two-run home run to Manny Machado in the first inning but settled down to keep the Cardinals in the game until he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. As usual, he did not blow away many batters -- this was his fifth consecutive start in which he struck out exactly four -- but was able to limit the damage against him by giving up only one two extra-base hits and not issuing any walks. The 30-year-old has been mildly disappointing this season, compiling a 4.34 ERA and 1.25 WHIP through 17 starts. He'll head to San Francisco to take on the Giants on Saturday in his next scheduled start.
