Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Tosses three scoreless frames
Mikolas pitched three innings and didn't allow a run on five hits and a walk Thursday against the Mets.
Mikolas has yet to surrender a run through two starts, although he's surprisingly struck out just one batter through five frames. The punchouts will undoubtedly start to accumulate as he nears mid-season form. The 30-year-old right-hander will be leaned on heavily by the Cardinals once again this season, and he should be highly motivated to build off a successful 2018 campaign after agreeing to a four-year, $68 million contract extension Tuesday.
