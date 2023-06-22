Mikolas (4-5) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs on eight hits and a walk over seven innings as the Cardinals were blanked 3-0 by the Nationals. He struck out three.

The veteran righty rebounded from a couple shaky outings to deliver his sixth quality start of the season, but he got no help from his offense as he fell to 0-4 in June. After posting a 1.89 ERA in May, Mikolas has stumbled to a 5.63 mark through 24 innings this month, but he'll try to take some momentum into his next outing, which is likely to come at home next week against the Astros.