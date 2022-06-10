Mikolas (4-4) allowed two earned runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and no walks across eight innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rays.

Mikolas allowed both of his earned runs on a home run by Ji-Man Choi in the fourth inning, which stuck him with the tough-luck loss. The strong effort was needed for Mikolas, as he entered the game having allowed 10 earned runs across his last 10.2 frames. Even so, Mikolas still owns a 2.93 ERA with a 60:15 K:BB across 73.2 innings on the campaign.