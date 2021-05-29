Mikolas (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Mikolas will be reevaluated in 4-to-6 weeks after he received a stem cell injection Saturday, so his shift to the 60-day IL doesn't come as a surprise. The move will clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Jose Rondon, whose contract was selected as part of a corresponding move.
