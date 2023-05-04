Mikolas did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings against the Angels. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

Mikolas continues to turn a corner after a rough start to his season. After coughing up 11 runs over his first 11 innings, he's given up just eight over his last 23. The right-hander is far from an elite option, but he can be counted on for solid outings. The 34-year-old is tentatively slated to face the Cubs on the road in his next appearance.