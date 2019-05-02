Mikolas (3-2) allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Nationals.

Mikolas allowed eight baserunners but only one extra-base hit while recording one of his most effective starts this season. Though he hasn't been able to replicate last season's success, he has mostly avoided disastrous outings by going at least five innings in all seven of his starts and allowing no more than four earned runs since his Opening Day effort. He'll look to build on this result in his next start, likely to come Monday against Philadelphia.