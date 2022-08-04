Mikolas won't start as scheduled Wednesday against the Cubs since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The game will be made up via a doubleheader Thursday, and Mikolas figures to start one of those contests. The right-hander surrendered six runs in his first outing after the All-Star break, but he bounced back with two runs allowed across seven innings during his last start.