Mikolas and the Cardinals won't face the Royals on Wednesday, as the game was postponed due to rain, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Wednesday's game will be made up during a doubleheader Thursday, and Mikolas will likely take the mound at some point during the twin bill. The veteran right-hander has already made a start against the Royals this season, during which he twirled six shutout innings while giving up just two hits and two walks while striking out four batters.