Mikolas (8-13) earned the win Tuesday at Milwaukee after recording 10 strikeouts and allowing one run on four hits and zero walks across six innings.

Mikolas surrendered his lone run during the second inning as the Brewers strung together three singles, but he allowed only one baserunner over his other five frames. It's the first time in his career the 31-year-old has reached double-digit strikeouts in a game. Mikolas has a 4.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 119:25 K:BB through 154.1 innings and lines up to pitch against the Reds on Sunday.