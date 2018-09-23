Mikolas (17-4) tossed seven innings and earned a win Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits (one home run) while striking out eight in the victory over San Francisco.

Mikolas was terrific once again, bringing his season ERA back under 3.00 while turning in his highest single-game strikeout total since May 21. Aside from a two-run shot in the seventh by Brandon Crawford, the 30-year-old stifled the Giants all afternoon. It was also his ninth consecutive start walking fewer than two batters. Mikolas should make the final start of his incredible 2018 comeback campaign Saturday against the Cubs.