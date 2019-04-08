Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Will draw Mexico start
Mikolas will start the Sunday installment of the two-game set the Cardinals will play against the Reds in Monterrey, Mexico next weekend, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Mikolas will first take the hill Monday versus the Dodgers at Busch Stadium for his third start of the campaign. The veteran right-hander has endured a rocky start to the new season, allowing eight earned runs on 12 hits and three walks across 10 innings over his first pair of outings. Keeping the ball in the part has particularly been an issue, as he's already given up a quarter of the 16 home runs he surrendered all of last season over 200.2 innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Yields three runs•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Roughed up on Opening Day•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Tabbed as Opening Day starter•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Knocked around in latest start•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Tosses three scoreless frames•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Inks four-year extension•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal