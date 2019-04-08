Mikolas will start the Sunday installment of the two-game set the Cardinals will play against the Reds in Monterrey, Mexico next weekend, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Mikolas will first take the hill Monday versus the Dodgers at Busch Stadium for his third start of the campaign. The veteran right-hander has endured a rocky start to the new season, allowing eight earned runs on 12 hits and three walks across 10 innings over his first pair of outings. Keeping the ball in the part has particularly been an issue, as he's already given up a quarter of the 16 home runs he surrendered all of last season over 200.2 innings.