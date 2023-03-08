Mikolas is scheduled to start for Team USA in Wednesday's World Baseball Classic game versus Colombia, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Mikolas got off to a good start in spring training, striking out six batters while walking one and allowed just two hits over five innings across two starts. He'll look to take his success to the international stage for a few weeks. The right-hander is a virtual lock for a spot in the Cardinals' rotation to begin the 2023 season after a solid 2022 in which he posted a 3.29 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 153:39 K:BB across 202.1 innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Taking ball in Game 2•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Yields run as piggyback reliever•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Set for tandem start•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Quality start in win Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Takes tough-luck loss•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Throws quality start but takes loss•