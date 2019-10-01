Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Will start NLDS Game 1
Mikolas will start Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series on Thursday against the Braves, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander was effective over five starts in September, recording an ERA of 3.34 with a 1.18 WHIP, and will now receive the start for the first game of the NLDS on Thursday. In 32 starts this season, Mikolas carries a 144:32 K:BB with a 9-14 record.
