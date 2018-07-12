Mikolas will not be on the active roster for the All-Star Game and will instead start Sunday's first-half finale against the Reds, Jenifer Langosch and Max Gelman of MLB.com report.

The right-hander had been the team's only All-Star selection before Yadier Molina was named as the injury replacement for the Giants' Buster Posey (hip). Mikolas could have still been allowed to work an inning in Tuesday's Midsummer Classic, but the Cardinals have already made an official request that he be replaced on the National League active roster. Mikolas will enter Sunday's start with a 10-3 record, 2.65 ERA,1.01 WHIP and 81:18 K:BB across 115.2 innings.