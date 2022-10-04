Mikolas allowed a run on three hits over three innings and did not factor into the decision in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates.

Mikolas followed starter Jose Quintana, who began the game with three innings of one-hit ball. This was Mikolas' last scheduled appearance of the regular season, and he'll end with a 3.29 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 153:39 K:BB in a career-high 202.1 innings. He was sharp over his last six outings, giving up nine runs (eight earned) over 34 innings while logging four quality starts in that span. The right-hander will likely be included in the Cardinals' postseason rotation.