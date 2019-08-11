Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Yields six runs in no-decision
Mikolas allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Sunday.
The Pirates offense tacked on two runs against the Cardinals bullpen and appeared poised to break their seven-game losing streak and give Mikolas his 13th loss. Instead, the Cardinals rallied in the seventh and eighth with Mikolas taking a no-decision. But he still allowed multiple home runs for the first time since May 24, and his ERA rose back above 4.00. Mikolas, who will pitch next at the Reds on Friday, is 7-12 with a 4.13 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 137.1 innings this season.
