Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Yields three runs
Mikolas allowed three runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out two in a no decision against the Pirates on Wednesday.
The Cardinals bailed out their starting pitcher for the second straight game, erasing a lead in the eighth inning and then winning in extras. Mikolas minimized the damage in his second start of the year, but he's allowed 12 hits and three walks through 10 innings overall. He remains at 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and five strikeouts through two outings this season. It's early, but this isn't the start owners envisioned for Mikolas, who made his first All-Star game last year.
