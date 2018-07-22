Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Yields two runs in no-decision
Mikolas threw five innings in a no-decision Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six in the 7-2 loss to the Cubs.
In his first start since the All-Star break, Mikolas held the Cubs scoreless through three innings before allowing a pair of runs in the fourth. He threw just 74 pitches and left the game with a 2-2 tie before the Cardinals' bullpen was rocked for five runs. The 29-year-old righty still owns a strong 2.82 ERA and 10-3 record alongside a 89:22 K:BB. He'll take on the Cubs again Saturday, this time in St. Louis.
