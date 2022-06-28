The Cardinals promoted Gomez from Double-A Springfield to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
After being released by the Rays in October, Gomez caught on with the Cardinals in November and has emerged as one of baseball's breakout prospects in 2022. The 23-year-old will receive a well-deserved appointment to the Cardinals' top affiliate after he tortured Texas League pitching to the tune of a .321/.398/.705 slash line while slugging 23 home runs and chipping in six stolen bases across 256 plate appearances. However, Gomez has struck out an elevated 35.2 percent clip, so he could struggle to maintain his power production against more advanced Triple-A pitching if he's unable to show an improvement in his contact rate.