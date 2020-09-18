Crismatt was recalled by the Cardinals on Friday.
Crismatt has made the first six appearances of his big-league career this year, posting a 3.24 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 8.1 innings of relief. Dakota Hudson landed on the injured list with a forearm strain in a corresponding move.
