Crismatt was outrighted to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Crismatt was optioned to the Cardinals' alternate training site at the end of the regular season in 2020, and he'll now be removed from the 40-man roster heading into the offseason. The right-hander wasn't utilized much during the abbreviated season as he allowed three runs over 8.1 innings in the majors.
