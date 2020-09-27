The Cardinals optioned Crismatt to their alternate training site Sunday.
The lightly used reliever will finish out the regular season with three runs allowed over 8.1 innings with the big club. Outfielder Austin Dean (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and will take Crismatt's spot on the active roster ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale with the Brewers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Recalled by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Optioned to alternate training site•
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Back in big leagues•
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Dropped from active roster•
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Up as 29th man•
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Back to satellite camp•