Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Optioned to alternate training site
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 21, 2020
at
5:47 pm ET 1 min read
Crismatt was optioned to the Cardinals' alternate training site Monday.
Crismatt was recalled by the Cardinals on Friday, but he didn't make any appearances during his most recent stint in the majors. The right-hander has posted a 3.24 ERA and 0.84 WHIP over 8.1 innings during his first taste of major-league action this year.
