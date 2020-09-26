Crismatt was recalled by the Cardinals on Friday.
John Gant (groin) left the first game of Friday's doubleheader and was placed on the injured list. Crismatt was on the taxi squad for the final series of the regular season, and he'll join the major-league bullpen prior to Friday's nightcap. The right-hander has made six relief appearances this year, logging a 3.24 ERA and 0.84 WHIP over 8.1 innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Optioned to alternate training site•
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Back in big leagues•
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Dropped from active roster•
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Up as 29th man•
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Back to satellite camp•
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Up as extra man•