site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-nabil-crismatt-sent-to-alternate-camp | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Sent to alternate camp
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Crismatt was optioned to the Cardinals' alternate camp site Thursday.
Crismatt made a pair of appearances during his brief time with the Cardinals, striking out three batters across 2.1 scoreless innings. Jake Woodford was promoted to the majors in a corresponding move.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read