Crismatt will serve as the 29th man for Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
He has struck out three while allowing one hit and one walk in 2.1 innings through two appearances. The Cardinals' pitching staff is headed for a taxing run down the stretch, so look for Crismatt to be used during the twin bill if an opportunity presents itself.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Back to satellite camp•
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Up as extra man•
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Sent to alternate camp•
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Added to active roster•
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Joins 60-player pool•
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Signs minors deal with St. Louis•