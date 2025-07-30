The Mets traded Dohm to the Cardinals on Wednesday alongside Jesus Baez and Frank Elissalt in exchange for Ryan Helsley, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Dohm has split time between Single-A and High-A during his first season as a professional, logging a 2.87 ERA and 1.26 WHIP alongside a 77:23 K:BB over 62.2 innings between the two levels. Now in the Cardinals' farm system, the 22-year-old righty will likely report to St. Louis' High-A affiliate in Peoria.