Church will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game versus the Marlins.

Church has now started both games in center field for the Cardinals since Victor Scott (ankle) went down. Lars Nootbaar is also an option for reps in center field, but Church has a much better glove and and had a breakout season offensively in the minors, slashing .329/.386/.524 with 13 homers and 16 steals over three levels. It's not clear yet when Scott will return, but until he does Church might be the primary center fielder against righties.