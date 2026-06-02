Cardinals' Nathan Church: Begins throwing, taking BP

Church (shoulder) has begun a throwing program and has been taking batting practice, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Church has been sidelined for nearly two weeks while dealing with a left shoulder strain. He will likely need a rehab assignment before activation from the 10-day injured list and appears close to being game-ready. With Lars Nootbaar (heels) expected to return before him, Church's best chance at playing time once he makes it back could be unseating Victor Scott in center field.