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Cardinals' Nathan Church: Begins throwing, taking BP

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Church (shoulder) has begun a throwing program and has been taking batting practice, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Church has been sidelined for nearly two weeks while dealing with a left shoulder strain. He will likely need a rehab assignment before activation from the 10-day injured list and appears close to being game-ready. With Lars Nootbaar (heels) expected to return before him, Church's best chance at playing time once he makes it back could be unseating Victor Scott in center field.

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