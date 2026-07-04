Cardinals' Nathan Church: Goes yard again Friday

Church went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 17-1 rout of the Cubs.

The 25-year-old outfielder got the offensive eruption started when he took David Peterson deep in the second inning, Church's eighth homer of the season and just his second off a left-hander. Three of those long balls have come in the last four games, and over 22 contests since returning from a shoulder injury in early June he's batting .281 (18-for-64) with seven total extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple and three home runs), 10 RBI and 12 runs.