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Cardinals' Nathan Church: Goes yard again Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Church went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 17-1 rout of the Cubs.

The 25-year-old outfielder got the offensive eruption started when he took David Peterson deep in the second inning, Church's eighth homer of the season and just his second off a left-hander. Three of those long balls have come in the last four games, and over 22 contests since returning from a shoulder injury in early June he's batting .281 (18-for-64) with seven total extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple and three home runs), 10 RBI and 12 runs.

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