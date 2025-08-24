Church is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Church started in the first two games for the series and went 2-for-8 with a home run, a stolen base, three RBI and three runs, but he'll take a seat for the series finale as the Cardinals make room for Jordan Walker in the outfield. Church and Walker could end up forming something of a timeshare for the final spot in St. Louis' everyday outfield until the Cardinals get either Brendan Donovan (groin) or Victor Scott (ankle) back from the injured list.