Cardinals' Nathan Church: Heading to bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Church is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Church started in the first two games for the series and went 2-for-8 with a home run, a stolen base, three RBI and three runs, but he'll take a seat for the series finale as the Cardinals make room for Jordan Walker in the outfield. Church and Walker could end up forming something of a timeshare for the final spot in St. Louis' everyday outfield until the Cardinals get either Brendan Donovan (groin) or Victor Scott (ankle) back from the injured list.
