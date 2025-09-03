Church is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

After starting in each of the last five games, the left-handed-hitting Church will head to the bench while southpaw Jeffrey Springs toes the rubber for the Athletics. Church is slashing just .154/.227/.256 in 46 plate appearances since getting called up from Triple-A Memphis on Aug. 17, and his playing time could tail off in September after the Cardinals reinstated Victor Scott from the injured list earlier this week.