Cardinals' Nathan Church: Late add to lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Church will bat ninth and play center field Friday against Tampa Bay.
Church was initially tabbed for a night off, but he'll enter the starting nine Friday after Brendan Donovan (wrist) was scratched. Church is hitless in 14 at-bats this season, but he's driven in two runs and has scored four times.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nathan Church: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Nathan Church: Sitting after three straight starts•
-
Cardinals' Nathan Church: Another start in center field•
-
Cardinals' Nathan Church: Promoted for MLB debut•
-
Cardinals' Nathan Church: Moves past injury•
-
Cardinals' Nathan Church: Out with undisclosed injury•