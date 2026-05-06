Cardinals' Nathan Church: Leaves game after HBP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Church was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Brewers after the third inning following a hit-by-pitch on the left leg, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Church was struck by a Brandon Sproat offering in the shin area in the second inning. He initially remained in the game but was lifted as the Cardinals took the field to play defense in the top of the fourth. St. Louis should have more on Church's status soon.
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