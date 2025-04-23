Church (undisclosed) went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored Tuesday in Double-A Springfield's 12-1 loss to Wichita after being activated from the 7-day injured list Monday.

Church made his 2025 debut with Springfield after an unspecified injury had kept him on the shelf to begin the season. The 24-year-old was cleared to report to Double-A after completing a four-game rehab assignment last week with Single-A Palm Beach, during which he went 2-for-13 with a walk, a stolen base, three runs and an RBI.