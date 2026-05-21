Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that Church was scratched from Thursday's lineup versus the Pirates because he's "just a little beat up," Brenden Schaeffer of MLB.com reports.

Church was removed from a game earlier this month after being hit on the left leg by a pitcher, though it's unclear whether this is related to that. Marmol indicated he would prefer to stay away from using Church off the bench Thursday, but the outfielder should be ready to play this weekend in Cincinnati. Jose Fermin is drawing a start in left field Thursday in Church's place.