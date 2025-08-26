Cardinals' Nathan Church: Out of St. Louis lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Church is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Pirates.
Church has drawn the lion's share of the playing time in center field for the Cardinals since Victor Scott (ankle) was hurt, but Church will step out of the lineup Tuesday. Lars Nootbaar will slide over to center field and Jordan Walker will get the start in right field.
