Cardinals' Nathan Church: Pair of knocks in loss Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Church went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Dodgers.
The lefty-hitting Church continues to hit left-handed pitching, and he singled in both of his plate appearances against Justin Wrobleski on Sunday. Church is now hitting .375 in 16 at-bats against lefties, which should continue to earn him more playing time in the Cardinals' outfield. He's slashing .247/.279/.433 with five home runs, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 4:24 BB:K across 104 trips to the plate while playing strong defense.
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