Cardinals' Nathan Church: Poised for activation Tuesday

Church (shoulder) will be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game versus the Mets, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

It's the corresponding move for Victor Scott, who is headed to Triple-A Memphis. Church has been sidelined since late May with a left shoulder strain but has been cleared to return after playing three rehab games with Memphis. With Scott in the minors, Church is likely to see the bulk of the starts in center field for St. Louis, at least against right-handed pitching.