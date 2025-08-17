The Cardinals selected Church's contract from Triple-A Memphis, and he's starting in center field and batting ninth Sunday against the Yankees, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old is one of St. Louis' top prospects and is making his MLB debut Sunday versus New York. Across three minor-league levels this season, Church has batted .329 with 13 homers and 16 steals in 86 games. He should see action in center field while Victor Scott (ankle) is on the injured list.